Geisinger Launches Study Of PFAS Exposure In Columbia County

DANVILLE — Geisinger is launching a new study examining potential health effects from chemicals found in local drinking water supplies. The PERSIST Study focuses on PFAS, commonly called forever chemicals, following concerns raised by residents.

Researchers hope to enroll 200 people who currently live or previously lived in North Centre Township, Columbia County. Participants will complete a questionnaire and receive free blood testing for PFAS, along with their individual results.

Lead investigator Carly McCabe says the research responds directly to community concerns about long-term exposure. Interested residents can call 866-910-6486, option four, or visit Geisinger’s website for enrollment information.