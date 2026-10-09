Geisinger Hospitals Turn Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness

DANVILLE — Geisinger hospitals in our region are glowing pink this month for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The health system says the displays are meant to draw attention to early detection and regular breast cancer screening.

Geisinger breast surgery director Dr. Robin Skrine says finding breast cancer early can make a meaningful difference in outcomes. She recommends women begin annual mammograms at age 40, while women at higher risk may need earlier or additional imaging.

Geisinger is also offering breast health education, risk assessments, and mobile mammography services throughout October. More information about breast cancer risk and screening is available at geisinger.org.