Geisinger Expands Vaccine appointments to Those 12 and Over

DANVILLE – Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for those as young as 12, Geisinger is expanding its appointments. Geisinger announced Wednesday appointments can now be scheduled for anyone age 12 and over at one of its four community vaccine centers.

Geisinger says the vaccine centers are staffed with pediatric teams, including pediatricians, to answer any questions and assist with the vaccinations. Anyone who is under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive

their vaccine doses.

Appointments can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. The vaccine centers are at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including information for parents of newly eligible children, is available at geisinger.org/COVIDVax.