Geisinger Expanding COVID Vaccine Availability for Phase ‘1A’

WKOK Staff | January 20, 2021 |

 

 

 

DANVILLE – Following the Department of Health’s announcement Tuesday, Geisinger is now expanding the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for Phase ‘1A.’ Geisinger says Phase ‘1A’ groups now include:

  • Healthcare workers
  • People age 65 and older
  • People age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions including
    • Cancer
    • Chronic kidney disease
    • COPD
    • Down syndrome
    • Heart conditions
    • Weakened immune system
    • Obesity
    • Pregnancy
    • Sickle cell disease
    • Smoking
    • Type 2 diabetes

Appointments are required, and can be made by using myGeisinger. A questionnaire must also be completed prior to scheduling. When receiving the vaccine, patients should bring appointment identification and a valid driver’s license. Geisinger is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and two doses are required for both – 21 days after the first for Pfizer, 28 days after the first for Moderna. More info here. 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff