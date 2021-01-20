Geisinger Expanding COVID Vaccine Availability for Phase ‘1A’

DANVILLE – Following the Department of Health’s announcement Tuesday, Geisinger is now expanding the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for Phase ‘1A.’ Geisinger says Phase ‘1A’ groups now include:

Healthcare workers

People age 65 and older

People age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions including Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD Down syndrome Heart conditions Weakened immune system Obesity Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes



Appointments are required, and can be made by using myGeisinger. A questionnaire must also be completed prior to scheduling. When receiving the vaccine, patients should bring appointment identification and a valid driver’s license. Geisinger is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and two doses are required for both – 21 days after the first for Pfizer, 28 days after the first for Moderna. More info here.