Geisinger Expanding COVID Vaccine Availability for Phase ‘1A’

DANVILLE – Following the Department of Health’s announcement Tuesday, Geisinger is now expanding the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for Phase ‘1A.’ Geisinger says Phase ‘1A’ groups now include:
- Healthcare workers
- People age 65 and older
- People age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions including
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions
- Weakened immune system
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes
Appointments are required, and can be made by using myGeisinger. A questionnaire must also be completed prior to scheduling. When receiving the vaccine, patients should bring appointment identification and a valid driver’s license. Geisinger is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and two doses are required for both – 21 days after the first for Pfizer, 28 days after the first for Moderna. More info here.