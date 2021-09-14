Geisinger Employees Protest Vaccine Mandate

DANVILLE – A number of Geisinger employees took to the streets Tuesday protesting the health system’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to media reports, about 150 people took part in the demonstration.

Megan Brosious, Chief Administrative Officer for Geisinger’s Central Region, said in a statement the health system supports employees’ right to voice their opinions. However, Brosious says the science is clear the vaccine is our best hope to stop the spread of the virus. She says requiring all Geisinger employees to be vaccinated fulfills its obligation to do everything it can to protect patients, their families, and each other. Geisinger has also reiterated it’s an exemption process is available.

Geisinger also says it’s extended its deadline for employees to comply with its vaccine requirement from October 15 to November 1. So far, 82% of employees are fully vaccinated, have received at least one dose, or have been approved for an exemption.