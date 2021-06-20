Geisinger Doc: ‘Significant’ Amount of Science Behind Importance of Fatherhood

DANVILLE – As we celebrate Father’s Day, there’s plenty of science behind the importance of fatherhood in the family.

According to Geisinger neonatologist Dr. Edward Everett, who is also a father of four, science shows involved fathers contribute to a better outcomes in many ways. It’s a especially critical in a child’s first three years of life, “One of the things you gotta do is nurture that young mind and that young soul very early, because your basically building a house and that foundation needs to be strong.”

Dr. Everett says the father impacts a daughter or son in different ways, “The father impacts their daughters by demonstrating a certain level of character in how they manage their relationships. Sons look to their fathers very commonly for approval. They don’t just model their character, but they use their father’s approval as affirmation for ‘yeah, I’m doing the right thing here.’

Recognizing family life varies in today’s world, Dr. Everett also says establishing fatherhood doesn’t necessarily have to come from the biological father – so long as those connections are well established. You can hear a wide ranging interview on the various facets of fatherhood…more from Dr. Everett on the WKOK Podcast page.