Geisinger Completes Hospital Security Screening Rollout Monday

DANVILLE — Geisinger says it is completing its rollout of security screenings at all its hospitals, including Danville, Shamokin, and Bloomsburg. The final location, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, will begin screenings Monday, November 16.

Geisinger says patients, visitors and employees entering through public entrances must pass through metal detectors, similar to airport security. Anyone triggering an alarm may undergo an additional screening with a handheld detector.

Firearms, knives, and other weapons are prohibited at all Geisinger facilities and cannot be brought inside. The health system says the screenings are intended to improve safety for patients, visitors, and employees.