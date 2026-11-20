DANVILLE — As Pennsylvania hunters prepare for the opening of firearms deer season November 28, a Geisinger cardiologist is encouraging them to pay particular attention to their heart health before heading into the woods.

Dr. Gregory Yost, an interventional cardiologist at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, says hunters sometimes underestimate the physical demands of their favorite outdoor activity.

“Hunting can be surprisingly more strenuous than what people kind of envision it,” Yost said. “I think they’re usually thinking they’re just going to go and sit, not do anything.”

Walking across uneven terrain, carrying equipment, climbing hills, putting up tree stands and retrieving deer can place considerable stress on the cardiovascular system, increasing heart rate and blood pressure.

Yost recommends hunters remain physically active throughout the year to prepare themselves for those demands. That preparation does not necessarily require a gym membership.

“Just kind of doing some light aerobic activity, walking, biking, swimming, any of those type of things,” Yost said. “Get your body moving a little bit, even 30 minutes a day. It doesn’t have to be all one time, but just kind of get your body prepared for these types of activities.”

“The first strenuous activity that you do should not be carrying a deer uphill. So, you want to kind of get yourself acclimated to that.”

Yost also recommends staying hydrated, dressing appropriately for weather conditions and avoiding unnecessary physical exertion. He particularly cautions hunters against ignoring symptoms that could indicate a serious cardiovascular problem.

“When you go out hunting, it’s not a competition,” Yost said. “Slow down, take breaks as you need it. People often want to try to push through some warning signs. If you’re feeling chest discomfort, short of breath, anything lightheaded, don’t ignore those things.”

Hunters experiencing symptoms during physical activity before deer season should discuss those concerns with their physicians before venturing into the woods.

Yost also encourages hunters to go with a companion rather than hunting alone, particularly when traveling into remote areas.

“Stay active, listen to your body,” Yost said. “Hunting is a great thing to be out there and doing, so I certainly want people to take part in that.”

He said preparation includes understanding one’s current health status, practicing outdoor safety and maintaining regularly scheduled medical appointments.

“Again, listen to your body. If you’re having any warning signs, do not ignore that,” Yost said. “Let someone else know, let your physician know, get regularly scheduled checkups, kind of make sure your body’s all set and prepared before you head out there.”

Photo: This probably makes a difference to you…I stole the doc photo from Geisinger’s website, it wasn’t ‘provided’ as you print folk like to say. Just an FYI.