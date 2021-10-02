Geisinger Awarded $5 million to Develop Diagnostic Tool

DANVILLE – Geisinger says a team of their researchers have been awarded a $5 million grant from the National Institute of Health’s National Human Genome Research Institute. Geisinger says grant calls for researchers to develop a tool that will allow healthcare providers to diagnose a genetic basis for select medical conditions in real time.

They say, determining that a medical condition has a genetic basis can have a significant impact on the course of treatment. The proposed High Impact Phenotype Identification System (HIPIS) will shorten the time between onset of symptoms and discovery of a genetic basis for 13 medical conditions, improving patient care and outcomes. Some of the medical conditions include pediatric epilepsy, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and congenital kidney disease.

Geisinger says currently the average time from symptom onset for one of these conditions to diagnosis as a genetic condition is 3.5 years, and in some cases up to 12 years. Working alongside experts in each specialty, researchers will develop models that can identify patients with documented clinical signs and symptoms of these high-impact conditions and allow healthcare providers to screen for and diagnose a genetic basis in real time.