Gas Prices Rise Slightly

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.47/g today , according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 9.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.26/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 5.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.300 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.65/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.85/g, a difference of $2.20/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.65/g while the highest was $5.85/g, a difference of $2.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.24/g today . The national average is down 23.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

October 19 , 2025: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.98/g)

October 19 , 2024: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

October 19 , 2023: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

October 19 , 2022: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

October 19 , 2021: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.26/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.29/g.

Hagerstown- $4.07/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.10/g.

York- $4.40/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.34/g.

“Average gasoline prices declined in the vast majority of states over the last week, led by a combination of state fuel tax suspensions and price-cycling markets working their way back down, while diesel rose in most states, though the largest diesel decline was driven by a state tax suspension,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the outlook remains tied to geopolitical developments, and some price-cycling states could see upward swings in the days ahead if oil markets firm at all. Motorists in states that benefited from tax suspensions may continue to see some insulation from broader market pressures, but the overall picture remains fluid.”