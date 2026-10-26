Latest GasBuddy Report: Gas Prices Fall Slightly

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.43/g today , according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 10.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.19/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 4.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.340 per gallon.

The lowest gasoline prices in our immediate region are in danville, $4.11 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.84/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.49/g, a difference of $1.65/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.84/g while the highest was $5.49/g, a difference of $1.65/g.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.24/g today . The national average is down 22.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.24/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

October 26 , 2025: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

October 26 , 2024: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

October 26 , 2023: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

October 26 , 2022: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

October 26 , 2021: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.22/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.26/g.

Hagerstown- $3.87/g, down 19.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.07/g.

York- $4.38/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.40/g.