Gas Prices Drop Six Cents Per Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.47/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 18.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 14.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.307 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.92/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.37/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.92/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.37/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.30/g today. The national average is up 19.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.22/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

October 5, 2025: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

October 5, 2024: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

October 5, 2023: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

October 5, 2022: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

October 5, 2021: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.32/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.38/g.

Hagerstown- $4.04/g, down 9.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.13/g.

York- $4.40/g, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.50/g.

“Average gasoline prices fell in 48 states over the last week, with diesel declining in 48 states as well, as a broad-based retreat brought relief to motorists across much of the country,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The largest declines were seen in Georgia and Ohio, where recently enacted fuel tax cuts amplified the drop, while price-cycling Florida and much of the Midwest also joined the broader downward trend. For now, declines may continue in a majority of states, though some price-cycling markets are at risk of an upward swing in gas prices in the days ahead. While oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are rising, refineries behind the Strait are not yet fully able to move products through, keeping gasoline and diesel prices elevated relative to what crude oil levels alone might suggest.”