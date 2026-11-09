Latest PA GasBuddy: Gas Prices Drop 7.8 Cents

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.35/g today , according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 9.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.10/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 9.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.186 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.49/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.99/g, a difference of $2.50/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.49/g while the highest was $5.99/g, a difference of $2.50/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g today . The national average is down 39.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

November 9 , 2025: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

November 9 , 2024: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

November 9 , 2023: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 9 , 2022: $4.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

November 9 , 2021: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.20/g, down 9.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.29/g.

Hagerstown- $3.79/g, down 15.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.94/g.

York- $4.37/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.38/g.

“Gasoline prices fell in every state over the last week, while diesel declined in nearly every state, and the national average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since early August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Many will assume the election had something to do with it, but that’s a myth. Gas prices have fallen in the 30 days leading up to the election every year since 2006 except 2010, and it’s typically seasonal: refiners finish maintenance and ramp up output just as demand fades with cooler weather. Those same forces, along with more oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz, are why prices could stay below $4 in the weeks ahead. That said, the election’s outcome may send a message to Washington to sharpen its focus on affordability, and I’d expect even more attention on bringing prices down. But for now, it’s the seasonal shift, not politics, driving the relief at the pump.”