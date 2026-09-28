Gas Prices Drop 3 Cents

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.53/g today , according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 32.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.27/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.449 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.59/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.79/g, a difference of $2.20/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.59/g while the highest was $5.79/g, a difference of $2.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42/g today . The national average is up 35.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.34/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

September 28 , 2025: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

September 28 , 2024: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)

September 28 , 2023: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

September 28 , 2022: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

September 28 , 2021: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.38/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.41/g.

Hagerstown- $4.13/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.16/g.

York- $4.50/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.53/g.

“Average gasoline prices fell in slightly more than half of states over the last week, with the Great Lakes seeing the largest declines after a major refinery successfully restarted, while the West Coast moved in the opposite direction as refinery snags there sent prices jumping significantly,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel in the Great Lakes should also begin easing, though that relief may take several more days to materialize. With oil holding below $100 per barrel, many Americans may see modest declines ahead for gasoline and slight drops for diesel, but the West Coast faces continued pressure with further increases possible. The broader geopolitical situation remains fluid and could push prices in either direction with little warning, and with Trump still weighing a diesel export ban, impacts could follow.”