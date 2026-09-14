Gas Prices Climb 20 Cents Per Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 20.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.49/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 42.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.17/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 31.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.183 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.97/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.12/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.97/g while the highest was $5.09/g, a difference of $1.12/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25/g today. The national average is up 19.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.14/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

September 14, 2025: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

September 14, 2024: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

September 14, 2023: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

September 14, 2022: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

September 14, 2021: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.46/g, up 22.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.23/g.

Hagerstown- $4.17/g, up 18.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.99/g.

York- $4.49/g, up 19.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.30/g.

“Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in every state over the last week as geopolitical tensions escalated on multiple fronts, with friction between the U.S. and Iran, new hostilities in the Red Sea, and the shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline all combining to jolt prices sharply higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “New weekend attacks also knocked two additional Russian refineries offline, further straining global refined product supplies and likely offsetting any seasonal relief. Diesel prices could climb even faster in the wake of the new refinery attacks. While most of the country transitions to cheaper winter-blend gasoline this week, the scale of ongoing geopolitical escalations makes meaningful price relief unlikely in the near term. Motorists should brace for continued volatility ahead.”