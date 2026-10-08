Garrity, Shapiro Campaigns Claim Debate Victories

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s two major-party candidates for governor are both claiming momentum after night’s first televised debate. Republican Stacy Garrity’s campaign says she pressed Gov. Josh Shapiro on taxes, energy costs, and state spending.
Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Greg Rothman said Garrity showed the leadership and accountability he believes Pennsylvania needs. Garrity’s campaign also argued lawmakers should do more to lower energy costs and taxes.
Shapiro’s campaign later called the debate a decisive win for the governor. Campaign manager Lisa Swanson said Shapiro highlighted his record on jobs, taxes, public safety, and education while drawing contrasts with Garrity. The debate was the first and only scheduled televised debate before the election.