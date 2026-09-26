Game Commission Changes Antlerless License Sales Process

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania game commissioners have approved a change giving the agency more flexibility in selling antlerless deer licenses. The previous regulations required a specific sales schedule each year.

The new rule allows the Game Commission to set the sales structure annually based on hunter needs and available licenses. Wildlife Management Unit allocations will still be established each year under the state deer management plan.

The change does not create a new sales schedule or require a particular sales method. The Commission must give hunters at least 30 days’ notice before licenses go on sale.