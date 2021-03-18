Frontline Workers Appreciation Campaign from Danville Schools

DANVILLE – The Danville Area School District is thanking frontline workers at Geisinger and reinforcing positive behaviors in their students through an appreciation campaign. Geisinger says the campaign runs through May.

Students, faculty and staff and the Danville Primary School spent the month of February collecting individually wrapped snacks and creating cards and notes of appreciation for hospital employees. Other schools in the district will each take a turn gathering goodies as well, with Liberty Valley Intermediate School participating for the month of March.