Four Shikellamy Graduates Honored for Outstanding Achievements

SUNBURY — Four Shikellamy High School graduates were honored Sunday during the school’s 2026 Alumni Wall of Distinction induction ceremony. The honorees represent achievements in science, education, public service, and space exploration.

Charles Blue, Class of 1983, has built a distinguished career at NASA, including work on the Artemis Project. Blue reflected on his career, saying, since he loved what he did, he never had to work a day in his life, “My entire career, I never thought of it ever having to work. It was a passion of mine, and I loved doing it. It really just seemed like I was enjoying myself.”

Last night’s inductees:

Edgar Emory (Class of 1973): A true hero who selflessly saved hundreds of lives in the World Trade Center by guiding them through evacuations, ultimately giving his own life.

Charles Blue (Class of 1983): A distinguished professional at NASA who has actively participated in the groundbreaking Artemis Project.

Nathan Carter (Class of 1982): An exceptional leader in education and former Superintendent in Illinois.

Dr. David Fenstermacher (Class of 1980): A prominent bioinformatician and molecular biologist making vital contributions to science.

Here are more details and photos of the nominees, from Marc Freeman, Principal, Shikellamy High School

Previous nominees according to WKOK.com:

Class of 2024

• Cory Fasold (Class of 1976) – Class salutatorian who spent 40 years as a controller at Sunbury Motor Company and owner of Brewers’ Outlet; heavily involved with local organizations like the Sunbury Kiwanis.

• Andrew Long (Class of 1992) – Former co-captain of the Shikellamy basketball team who expanded his family business, W&L Subaru, into a major regional employer and top-20 national dealership.

• Mark Lawrence (Class of 1977) – Longtime local radio personality at WKOK who has spent nearly half a century promoting and supporting the Shikellamy Theatre program.

Class of 2023

• Ellen Boyer (Class of 1971) – A founding member of the high school’s first forensics team who balanced a professional acting career with decades spent as Shikellamy’s Director of Theater and Forensics.

• Jeff Walter (Class of 1991) – Two-time PIAA 3A state wrestling champion who went on to a standout collegiate career at Wisconsin, later returning to coach Shikellamy wrestling and serve on the school board.

• Sgt. Brett Daniel “Hustler” Swank – Posthumous inductee honored for his notable character and service.

Class of 2022

• Jonathan Weis (Class of 1985) – CEO of Weis Markets, recognized for the grocery chain’s immense economic and philanthropic contributions to the Susquehanna Valley.

• Andy Oakes (Class of 1992) – Honored for community and professional leadership.

• Matthew Beck (Class of 2000) – Inducted for his individual career achievements and community reflection.

Inaugural Class of 2021

• State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (Class of 1987) – Long-serving Pennsylvania General Assembly representative who cited her extracurricular activities at Shikellamy as crucial to her path in public service.

• Amy Martin-Ziegenfuss (Class of 1991) – Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise and Brand Marketing for Hilton, recognized for global corporate leadership and pushing for diversity in the hospitality sector.