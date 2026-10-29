Four Runaway Cows Safely Rounded Up In Watsontown

WATSONTOWN — Four cows escaped from a livestock trailer Wednesday morning in Watsontown, prompting a response from borough police and public works employees. The Standard-Journal reports the animals were spotted running near the railroad tracks around 9am.

Borough Manager Jay Jarrett says the cows apparently escaped because a latch on the trailer wasn’t properly secured. Police and public works employees familiar with farm animals worked together to locate and safely round up all four cows.

The animals were returned to the trailer without incident, and no injuries were reported. Borough officials praised the employees for their quick response and successful recovery.