Four Hurt In Union County Motorcycle Crash

MIFFLINBURG — Another motorcycle crash locally.

Four people were injured Thursday in a car-versus-motorcycle collision in Kelly Township, Union County. State police say the incident happened around 4:30pm at Colonel John Kelly and Wenner roads.

Troopers say 73-year-old Karen Graboski of Sunbury pulled from a stop sign into the path of a motorcycle driven by 34-year-old Aaron Yoakam of Lewisburg. The motorcycle struck Graboski’s vehicle, throwing Yoakam and his 14-year-old passenger onto the roadway.

Yoakam and the teenage passenger were flown to Geisinger with serious injuries. Graboski and a nine-year-old Danville passenger were taken to Geisinger with suspected minor injuries.