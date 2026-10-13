Former Sen. Franklin Kury Honored With Resolution

SUNBURY — Pennsylvania lawmakers are honoring the life of former state Sen. Franklin Kury, a Sunbury native who died in August at age 89. Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver and Sen. Patty Kim introduced a Senate condolence resolution recognizing his public service and environmental legacy.

Kurt was a democrat and represented the 27th Senate District from 1973 to 1980 after serving three terms in the state House. He was a leading advocate for Pennsylvania’s Environmental Rights Amendment and other environmental protections. His legacy also includes Kury Point at Shikellamy State Park.