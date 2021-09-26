Former NBA Star Shaq DJ’s at Bucknell’s Fall Fest

LEWISBURG – A NBA Hall of Famer was in the Valley this weekend…as a DJ.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal performed at Bucknell University’s annual Fall Fest, but was held for the first time in two years due to the pandemic. According to campus newspaper, The Bucknellian, O’Neal performed under his stage name, ‘DJ Diesel.’

The event occurred Friday night at Sojka Pavilion.