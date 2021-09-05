Former Montour County DA Bob Buehner Dies at 69

DANVILLE – A former Montour County District Attorney and active community member has died. Bob Buehner died Friday at his home, he was 69.

Buehner served as Montour County DA for 20 years, and was also an attorney. He was a very active community member as well, including a current Danville School Board member. He was a member of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association, serving as president for a year. He also was a member of the Susquehanna Council of the Boy Scouts of America, including as an Eagle Scout, Bloomsburg University Board of Trustees for 25 years, and his alma mater Westminster University Board of Trustees for eight years.

Buehner was a Danville High School graduate and is survived by his wife Alice of 41 years, his two daughters and three grandchildren, and brother and sister. Buehner was also a friend to Sunbury Broadcasting, including WKOK Sunrise, On The Mark and The Steve Jones Show, showing is passion for sports, especially locally.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held Friday, September 10 at 4 p.m. at Mahoning Presbyterian Church, where he was a long-time member. Friends will be received from 1 to 3:45 p.m. at the church. A private burial will be held in the Washingtonville Lutheran Cemetery.