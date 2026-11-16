ST. CLAIR — Former U.S. Congressman Tim Holden of Schuylkill County died Sunday at age 69.

The former democratic US Congressman represented portions of central and eastern Pennsylvania in US Congress from 1993 through 2013.

His 6th District representation included portions of Northumberland County. He later lost that part of our region after redistricting after the 2000 census, Holden was moved into Congressman George Gekas district, then defeated Gekas in 2002

Holden previously served as Schuylkill County sheriff before winning election to Congress in 1992. He later chaired the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, retiring in November 2024 .

Tributes are coming from political leaders on both sides of the aisle. Republican U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser praised Holden’s bipartisan leadership, while State Senator Dave Argall recalled Holden’s longstanding commitment to helping the people of Schuylkill County.