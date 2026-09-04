Flooded Roads Still Closed In Lycoming and Union Counties

MONTOURSVILLE — Five or more inches of rain fell in parts of the region Wednesday night, and flooding is still keeping several roads closed in Lycoming and Union counties.

First, good news; PennDOT says Route 44 in Lycoming County’s Cummings and Watson townships has reopened. However. still closed, according to PennDOT, in Union County: Creek Road in Hartley Township. Also, Hoffa Mill Road and Buffalo Run Road are also closed in Buffalo Township because of flooding.

PPL says some power outages linger…The utility listed about 50 outages as of midnight this morning in Lycoming County and Schuylkill County has 14 outages, with smaller numbers reported in Dauphin, Juniata, Northampton and Perry counties.