Flood Warning For Penns Creek, Roads Closed, Schools Let Out

UPDATE: The Danville Area School District is dismissing two hours early today due to flooding.
PENNS CREEK – A flood warning has been issued for Penns Creek. The National Weather Service in State College says minor flooding is forecast for Penns Creek near Penns Creek until late tomorrow morning.
The National Weather Service says as of 10 a.m. Thursday, the stage at Penns Creek was 7.9 feet, and flood stage is eight feet. The creek is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 9.2 feet this evening, and will fall below flood stage late tonight.
Impacts include the left bank downstream of the Route 104 bridge, a campground, a number of secondary roads, and several homes and cottages.
PennDOT says some roads in the Valley are also closed due to flooding:
- Montour
- Route 1003 (PP and L Road / Muncy Exchange Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) in Anthony Township for flooding.
- Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) and PP and L Road in Anthony Township for flooding.
- Route 1009 (Greenleaf Drive / Stamm Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road and Stamm Road in Derry Township for flooding.
Northumberland
- Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and Black Mill Road in Upper Augusta Township for flooding.
- Route 1011 (Reynolds Hill Road / Hockley Hill Road) between Route 1008 (Five Points Road) and Route 1010 (Gearhart Hollow Road / Showers Road) in Lewis Township for downed utilities.
- (New) Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) between Route 44 (Potash Road) and Route 1006 near McEwensville Borough in Lewis Township for flooding.
Snyder
- Route 3007 (Iron Bridge Road) between Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) and Furnace Road in Franklin Township for flooding.
- Route 3016 (Seven Stars Road / Pine Swamp Road) between Route 35 and Buckwheat Valley Road in West Perry Township for downed utilities.
- Route 3016 (Sevens Stars Road / Pine Swamp Road) between Ridge Road and Daniels Road in West Perry Township for flooding.
Sullivan
- (New) Route 2002 (Main Street / Nordmont Road) between Brown Hill Road and Long Brook Road in Davidson Township for flooding.
Union
- Route 44 between Mill Road in Washington Township, Lycoming County and Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County for flooding. Detour will be Route 2001 (Elimsport Road) and Route 15.
- Route 3003 (Coldrun Road / Grand Valley Road / Eighth Street / Millmont Road) between Route 45 (Main Street) in Harleton Borough and Kaiser Run Road in Lewis Township for flooding.
- Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) between Wolfland Road and Beaver Run Road in Buffalo Township for flooding.
- Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 and Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township for flooding.
- (New) Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg in Centre County and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County. Drivers will follow a detour using Interstate 80 and Route 15. PennDOT expects this closure to be in effect for at least 24 hours
