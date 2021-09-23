Flood Warning For Penns Creek, Roads Closed, Schools Let Out

UPDATE: The Danville Area School District is dismissing two hours early today due to flooding.

PENNS CREEK – A flood warning has been issued for Penns Creek. The National Weather Service in State College says minor flooding is forecast for Penns Creek near Penns Creek until late tomorrow morning.

The National Weather Service says as of 10 a.m. Thursday, the stage at Penns Creek was 7.9 feet, and flood stage is eight feet. The creek is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 9.2 feet this evening, and will fall below flood stage late tonight.

Impacts include the left bank downstream of the Route 104 bridge, a campground, a number of secondary roads, and several homes and cottages.

PennDOT says some roads in the Valley are also closed due to flooding: