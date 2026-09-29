Flick Plans Electronics Recycling Event Saturday

WILLIAMSPORT — State Representative Jamie Flick will hold an electronics recycling event Saturday at his district office in Williamsport. The collection runs from 10am to 1pm at 1000 Commerce Park Drive.

Many items will be accepted free, including computers, smartphones, tablets, routers, cameras, game consoles, power tools, chargers and hard drives.

Fees will apply to some electronics, including printers, monitors, air conditioners and televisions. TVs under 42 inches will cost $35, while larger televisions will cost $50.

No appointment is required. Flick says the event is intended to help residents safely clear unwanted electronics from homes and offices.