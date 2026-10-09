Flag Replacements Today on Veterans Memorial Bridge

Drivers are advised a flag replacement project is planned today on the Veterans Memorial Bridge (Routes 61/147) in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County.

On Friday, October 9 , the city of Sunbury will be replacing damaged flags on the bridge between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be providing traffic control. Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane in each direction to be restricted while crews perform the work.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.