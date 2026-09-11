Five Handguns Stolen In Snyder County Burglary

WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating the theft of five handguns from a home in Snyder County’s West Perry Township. State police say someone forced their way through a window of the Rinck Lane residence between September 7 and September 9. The home was unoccupied at the time.

Investigators say five handguns worth about $1,630 combined were stolen. They included firearms manufactured by Smith & Wesson, Ruger, Taurus, and Hi-Point. Police say the burglar fled by unknown means and in an unknown direction. The investigation is continuing.