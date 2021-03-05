First Valley COVID Death Reported in Six Days

HARRISBURG – A COVID death has been reported in the Valley for the first time in six days. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health also confirmed 47 new Valley cases:

Northumberland County has 27 new cases, reaching 8,061 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also a total of 324 deaths since March.

Union County’s case count has been reconciled to 5,271 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 81 deaths.

Snyder has 15 new cases at 3,072 overall and a new death for a total of 81 deaths.

Montour has five new cases at 1,790 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

2,757 new statewide cases have been confirmed as well, and the state’s total is now 944,196, of which 91% have recovered. 43 new deaths have also been identified via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 24,262 since March.

Also in Friday’s update, the department reported 1,208 more doses were administered across the Valley, either first or second:

Montour – 10,974 total doses administered (6,580 partial, 4,394 full)

Northumberland – 26,174 total doses administered (17,439 partial, 8,735 full)

Snyder – 8,434 total doses administered (5,741 partial, 2,693 full)

Union – 10,290 total doses administered (7,028 partial, 3,262 full)

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,777,440 doses total through March 4:

First/single doses, 88 percent (1,909,291 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)

Second doses, 57 percent (868,149 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)

The Department of Health also reported there are still over 1,600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 350 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 177 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville – 31 people admitted, seven are in the ICU and five are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has a new patient – five people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital – seven patients are admitted, none in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

On its dashboard Friday, Bucknell says there are still 32 active cases on campus – 30 among students and two among faculty and staff; that number is one more than last updated Wednesday. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 20% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 321 cases on campus.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 31 active cases, 30 among students and one among faculty and staff.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.