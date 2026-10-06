First-Ever NAMI Walk Coming To Lewisburg  

LEWISBURG — NAMI Susquehanna Valley will hold its first-ever local NAMIWalks event October 24 at the Pawling Athletic Complex. The walk begins at 11am and will support free mental health programs across five local counties.

Organizers say the event will bring together families, providers and community members while raising money and reducing stigma surrounding mental illness. NAMI Susquehanna Valley serves Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.

The organization is entirely volunteer-run and is also seeking volunteers and program facilitators. For more information, visit namiwalks.org/susquehannavalley or call 570-858-0056.