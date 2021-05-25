Firefighters: No Cause Announced for Danville Blaze

DANVILLE – A cause is still unknown after a fire early Monday morning in Danville that also affected a popular dance studio. Fire officials say two state police fire marshals visited the scene Monday and used drones to fly into the heavily damaged building, but no cause for the fire has been announced.

Center Street in Danville is still closed between Ferry and Pine Streets as crews continue investigating, according to Danville police.

The Karen Gronsky School of Dance studio was destroyed, but she tells WNEP she’s planning to open elsewhere this fall.