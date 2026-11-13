Firefighters Battle House Fire Near Freeburg

FREEBURG — Volunteer firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire near Freeburg in Washington Township, Snyder County, Thursday morning. The Port Trevorton Fire Company reports crews were dispatched around 11:30am to a home at 2388 Route 35.

Initial reports indicated someone might be trapped inside, although that information has not been confirmed. Photographs showed heavy flames and thick smoke pouring from the house.

Port Trevorton firefighters assisted with fire suppression and water supply operations, remaining on scene for approximately two hours. There was no immediate information about injuries, damage estimates, or the cause of the fire.