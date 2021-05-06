Fire Marshal: Playworld Fire Accidental, Millions in Losses

LEWISBURG – A state police fire marshal is ruling Tuesday’s massive fire at Playworld ‘accidental’ and said there were millions of dollars in losses.

Trooper Jim Nizinski says that’s based upon scene examination and interviews conducted at the plant in Buffalo Township, Union County. He confirmed the origin of the fire was from a curing oven, as was first reported upon firefighters’ arrival.

Trooper Nizinski says rough estimates of damages is $1.5 million to the structure of the building, with additional damage to the contents and industrial machines to be in excess of $3 million.

The three-alarm fire was first reported just before noon Tuesday and explosions were reported inside the building as well.

William Cameron Engine Company Assistant Chief JR Young says two ‘first responders’ were taken to Evangelical Community Hospital with minor injuries at the time and have since been discharged and doing well. A third was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. He says crews from multiple counties were on scene for about six hours.