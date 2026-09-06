US Sen. Fetterman Apologizes For CHOP Text, Blasts Journal Report

WASHINGTON — US Sen. John Fetterman is apologizing for a text dismissing concerns from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia leaders. Sen. Fetterman told CNN the remark was a “dumb joke” and said he sincerely apologized.

The exchange surfaced in a Wall Street Journal story about Fetterman’s attendance and constituent meetings. The US Senator called the Journal report a “hit piece” from disgruntled staffers and said leaked messages lacked context.

Fetterman also defended his response after missing a funeral for three York County police officers. He said he later met with family members and expressed condolences.