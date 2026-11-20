STATE COLLEGE — A New York man faces federal charges for allegedly supplying large quantities of cocaine to Penn State fraternities. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Agostino Abbatiello was indicted on seven drug trafficking charges.

Investigators say Abbatiello supplied the Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon fraternities between January 2023 and December 2024 . He allegedly obtained cocaine from suppliers in Philadelphia and New York, sometimes distributing a kilogram at a time.

Prosecutors say fraternity members and pledges helped package the cocaine for resale. The investigation involved federal agents, State College police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.