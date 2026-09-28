FCI Allenwood Inmate Charged With Assaulting Employees

ALLENWOOD — WOLF is reporting… A federal inmate at FCI Allenwood has been charged with assaulting two federal employees at the Union County prison. Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Jerome Ellis of Washington, D.C., was indicted Wednesday .

The alleged assault happened May 19 at the prison. Authorities have not identified the employees or released details about what allegedly occurred. The Federal Bureau of Prisons and FBI investigated the case. If convicted, Ellis could face up to 20 years in prison, along with a fine and possible supervised release.