Fatal Crash in Snyder County, No Victim Name Disclosed

SHAMOKIN DAM – State troopers aren’t saying who died at the intersection of Routes 11 & 15, and Baldwin Boulevard Thursday . The crash happened around 9:30am in Shamokin Dam. Troopers say a pickup truck went through a redlight and collided with a car.

The truck driver, Vincent Herman of Mount Pleasant Mills, wasn’t hurt. The unidentified car driver died from their injuries. No other details are being disclosed by state troopers. There was a significant EMS and rescue response by volunteers. Traffic was said to be ‘backed up for miles’ on Routes 11 & 15, after that crash.