False Shooting Report Draws Police Response In Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL — A reported shooting in Mount Carmel Thursday night turned out to be a false report. Police were called to South Orange Street around 11pm. They say an unknown caller claimed a 16-year-old had shot and killed his parents and was threatening responding officers.

Officers secured the area and eventually made contact with people inside the home. Police searched the residence and determined no emergency had occurred. Authorities say the call was apparently made to trigger a large law-enforcement response. There was no threat, and police are investigating in Mt. Carmel.