Fall CareerLink Job Fair Coming To Sunbury Monday 9/30

SUNBURY — PA CareerLink Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties will hold its Fall Job Fair September 30 at Recovery Church in Sunbury. The event runs from 1pm to 4pm and is open to the public. Employers representing manufacturing, healthcare, retail, social services, transportation and food service are expected to attend.

Hiring representatives will discuss available full-time and part-time positions and accept resumes. Community organizations will also be available with career resources and support services. The job fair will be held at 800 Market Street. More information is available from PA CareerLink at 570-988-7300.