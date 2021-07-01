Ex Selinsgrove Assistant Principal Admits Soliciting Young Girls for Nude Photos

MIDDLEBURG – A former Selinsgrove Middle School assistant principal admitted to soliciting nude pictures of young girls. According to PennLive, 40-year-old Christopher Morrison, who is listed with a Perry County address, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Snyder County court.

PennLive reports Morrison pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful contact with minors – the girls ranged in age from 11 to 14. Sentencing is pending assessment if Morrison as a possible sexually violent predator, but according to PennLive, it’s likely to result in a prison term.

PennLive says Morrison had been suspended with pay but had not been charged when he resigned last May.

PennLive says the investigation began with one of the girls taking a screenshot of a group Snapchat with a male posing as a fifth grader in the district asking for nude photos. Before ending the chat, they determined it was an older male using the account. The girl’s father eventually got in contact with the male, who identified himself as Morrison, who admitted what he did.