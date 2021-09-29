Evangelical Starting to Fill Up Again Amid COVID Surge

LEWISBURG – Some concerning news again from Evangelical Community Hospital amid the current COVID-19 surge… President and CEO Kendra Aucker said this week the hospital is filling up again, currently with 98 total patients – 28 of whom are COVID patients as of Wednesday – and even its newly opened critical care unit is full, “We have patients waiting in the Emergency Room for beds. We’ve been able to maintain but we are boarding patients waiting for beds. That in itself is telling.”

Aucker says hospitals across the state and even throughout this region of the United States are trying to find more beds, “We’re getting called daily as to whether or not we can take transfers from other facilities who don’t have the beds to house their patients. We’ve had (calls) from up on the New York state border, people down further south from us. I can tell you in my career here, its rare that someone calls us looking to transfer a patient to us…we’re a non tertiary facility.”

Aucker says the hospital has not taken any of those transfer requests and would consider doing so, but there’s simply no room currently at Evangelical.

On top of low bed availability, Aucker says Evangelical is dealing with a staffing shortage, “Lots of nurses are departing to take traveling assignments and feel they can take other employment opportunities. Also, people are just over this and they’re tired. So we are working hard to keep adequate staffing here and have done some things in the last week in addressing wages, things like that.”

Meantime, Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical, says the hospital is continuing to push for the public to get vaccinated. She says clinics for Pfizer booster shots will begin next week and interested members of the public can call the hospital’s hotline (570-522-4530, option 1). The hospital will then watch demand and may begin offering community booster vaccination clinics at locations such as The Miller Center.