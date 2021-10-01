Evangelical Not Backing Down As New Vaccination Policy Begins Monday

LEWISBURG – Be fully vaccinated or be subject to daily testing…That will be the new COVID-19 vaccination workforce policy at Evangelical Community Hospital starting Monday, “If they don’t do their daily testing, they’ll move through the progressive disciplinary process and can be terminated.”

President and CEO Kendra Aucker says Evangelical is nearing having 70% of its workforce fully vaccinated. The hospital announced the new workforce vaccination policy August 25.

Aucker says there were ‘several, but not many’ employees who accepted jobs elsewhere to avoid a vaccination policy, “Their are individuals who are not happy about daily testing, but you have the choice. We hold firm on that. We will not be changing our mind on that.”

We told you in a previous story the hospital is already dealing with a staffing shortage as the hospital continues filling up again due to the current COVID surge. The hospital also recently re-instated masking requirements for all employees regardless of vaccination status and tightened visitor restrictions.