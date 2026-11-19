MIFFLINBURG — The WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital Foundation honored community leaders and philanthropists Wednesday. The annual Evangelical Honors the Community luncheon recognized James and the late Carole App for lifetime achievement. James App was one of the founders of L/B Water Service and he and his wife served as community leaders and philanthropists in numerous ways, including many years of dedication to Evangelical Community Hospital fundraising efforts.

Becky Perez and Bev Neidert received the Philanthropist of the Year Award.

Dr. Julie Barna received the Philanthropy Advocate Award, while Dr. James Morgan was named Physician Philanthropist of the Year.

The Coup Agency received the Business Philanthropist Award, and Sabra Karr earned the Community Service Award. Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation won the President’s Award.

Lance Miller and Jesse Ramsey received Future Philanthropist President’s Awards.