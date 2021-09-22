Minimum Wage Going Up at Another Health Care Facility

LEWISBURG – Another Valley hospital is announcing a minimum wage increase for its employees. Evangelical Community Hospital announced Wednesday approximately 700 employees will see an increase in their wages as the Hospital moves to make the minimum base pay for all positions $15 per hour. The new wages take affect October 3. This comes after Geisinger announced a minimum wage increase last week.

Evangelical’s Vice President of People and Culture Rachel Smith says the increase shows commitment to being a strong employer of choice in the region, and the hospital’s desire to continually recruit high caliber individuals to be part of the healthcare environment.

Available positions at the Hospital can be viewed at www.evanhospital.com/careers.

Geisinger recently announced their minimum wage would be $15 per hour.