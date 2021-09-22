Evangelical Community Hospital Giving Away Narcan Kits

LEWISBURG – The Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a Narcan Distribution event on September 23.

Organizers at the hospital say they’ll train people how to help someone they know who could suffer an overdose from opioids. Narcan kits will be given away anonymously, for free, and there will be a demonstration how to administer the Narcan to someone suffering an overdose.

Attendees for the event can receive a Narcan kit anonymously and without contact. The event will take place in the Miller Center courtyard from 4 to 6 pm September 23. Any questions can be directed to Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200.