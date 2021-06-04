Evangelical Closing COVID-19 Testing Site Next Friday

LEWISBURG – Evangelical Community Hospital is closing its COVID-19 testing site at the end of next week, another sign of returning to normal in the Valley. The hospital announced Friday it will close its testing site on St. Mary Street in Lewisburg next Friday, June 11 at 3 p.m. It will remain closed ‘unless community spread dictates a future need.’

After next Friday, the hospital says anyone with COVID symptoms should contact their primary care provider, visit the respiratory clinic at Urgent Care of Evangelical (7095 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg), or go to the Emergency Department.

In other COVID-related announcements, Evangelical says its COVID-19 vaccine hotline (570-522-4530, option 1) hours will be reduced to 9 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday.

Next Tuesday, a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held at the Hospital from 8-11 am. More info below:

Those interested in receiving the vaccine can cone to the Main Entrance of the Hospital and staff will guide participants through the process. Individuals are asked to bring a photo ID and health insurance cards. Any questions can be directed to the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 570-522-4530, option 1. The vaccine will be Pfizer and will require a second dose. Participants 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive. For more information on what to expect at a vaccination clinic, visit https://www.evanhospital.com/news/vaccine-clinics.

Please visit www.evanhospital.com/virus for all COVID-19 related information.