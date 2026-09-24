Evangelical Centennial Documentary Brings 100 Years To Life

LEWISBURG — A century of caring, resilience and community history is coming to the Campus Theatre. A new documentary will bring 100 years of Evangelical Community Hospital to life through the people who helped shape it.

The hospital staff says the film traces generations of care in the Central Susquehanna Valley through stories from patients, caregivers, community leaders, and supporters. It highlights the milestones, challenges and enduring relationships that helped Evangelical grow with the region it serves.

Free screenings are this Sunday at 2pm and October 1 at 5:30pm. Allen Fasnacht, vice president, WellSpan Health and president, WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital, who will be in attendance on both dates.