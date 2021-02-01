Evangelical Announces Services Impacted By Winter Storm

The following services and practices at Evangelical Community Hospital have been impacted by the continuing weather conditions:
- Evangelical’s specialty and primary care clinics are in the process of closing early due to weather. Any patient with an impacted appointment will be contacted by the office staff to reschedule.
- Urgent Care of Evangelical will be closing at 3 pm on Monday, February 1.
- The Phase 1A vaccine clinic scheduled from 9 am to 1 pm Tuesday, February 2, has been delayed until Wednesday, February 3. All individuals with appointments will be contacted directly.
- The COVID-19 Test Site closed at noon today, February 1, and will have a delayed opening of 11 am on Tuesday, February 2.