Evangelical Announces Services Impacted By Winter Storm

The following services and practices at Evangelical Community Hospital have been impacted by the continuing weather conditions:

Evangelical’s specialty and primary care clinics are in the process of closing early due to weather. Any patient with an impacted appointment will be contacted by the office staff to reschedule.

Urgent Care of Evangelical will be closing at 3 pm on Monday, February 1.

The Phase 1A vaccine clinic scheduled from 9 am to 1 pm Tuesday, February 2, has been delayed until Wednesday, February 3. All individuals with appointments will be contacted directly.

The COVID-19 Test Site closed at noon today, February 1, and will have a delayed opening of 11 am on Tuesday, February 2.